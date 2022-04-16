TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian comedian and actor, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has vowed never to visit the home of singer, Falz.

This is coming shortly was given a hot chase by a dog when he visited Falz’s home.

Taking to his Twitter page, the comedian stated that he didn’t know that he could run as fast as he did when the dog chased him.

Mr Macaroni who is still recovering from the experience, vowed not to visit Falz home again after the encounter.

He wrote:

”Dog pursued me today. I didn’t know I could ever run as fast as I did
Why do Dog owners lie that their dog is just trying to play. A dog is chasing me and barking at the same time. Idg, Is he coming to hug me? See the Dog here. @falzthebahdguy I’m not coming to your house again 🌚”

