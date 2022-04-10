Alex Unusual gets into heated argument with policeman who demanded to search her bag (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Alex Unusual, a reality TV star, got into a violent argument with a police who requested to inspect her suitcase.

During the verbal altercation, the Big Brother Naija star went live on Instagram to inform friends and followers of her condition.

The policeman who wanted to search her bag insisted on doing so, while Alex demanded that a female officer search her instead.

After several exchanges, the reality star agreed to let the policeman inspect her bag because he was simply doing his job.

She, on the other hand, claimed that she didn’t have a bag and that the only bag in her car was that of a passenger in the back seat.

Watch the video below to learn more;

 

