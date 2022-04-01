Alleged 20-year-old boy gifts his 17-year-old girlfriend a Mercedes-Benz on her birthday (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video shows a 20-year-old boy surprising his 17-year-old girlfriend with a Mercedes-Benz for her birthday.

The lad, who was accompanied by a large group of friends who had come to celebrate with them, escorted his blindfolded girlfriend to where the car was parked and then removed the piece of cloth from her eyes, prompting her to scream with excitement.

They both gave each other passionate hugs before spraying money in the air at random.

The video was accompanied by the following caption:

“20 years old boy just bought Mercedes-Benz GLK350 for his girlfriend as a birthday gift.”

The netizen who shared it on Instagram wrote:

“A 20-yr-old boy bought Mercedes Benz for his girlfriend who is alleged to be 17 years old. I am speechless.”

Watch the video below:

