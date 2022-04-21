Banky W opens up on ‘Beef’ with Wizkid and what caused it

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ace singer, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W has finally opened up about his ‘beef’ with Wizkid and why they fell out with each other.

In a recent interview with media personality, Ebuka Uchendu, Banky revealed he had an agreement with the singer as part of their contract deal but he (Wizkid) didn’t complete his tasks on the number of albums as contained in their agreement before he decided to leave.

According to him, when he singed Wizkid, he promised to produce 5 albums, but he only did 2 before he left.

He added that even at that, they have a cordial relationship and there is no animosity between them.

He said,

“I think he was supposed to do 5 album but he had done 2 solo album. I think he wanted to leave and for him that was enough. I didn’t want anyone to stay when they want to leave cause that would create animosity and resentment”.

He added, “No I didn’t try to talk him out because I could tell mentally that he was ready to do other things and for me I always felt somethings are meant to happen for a season and that was the season we were meant to be”

He also admitted that he was disappointed when Wizkid didn’t attend his wedding. He, however, stated that he understood that the singer had a concert which he couldn’t abandon.

“I was disappointed he wasn’t at my wedding but I knew he was in Dubai for the One Africa Show”.

