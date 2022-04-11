TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi…

Bianca Ojukwu releases clear up-close video of Obiano’s wife assaulting her before the slap

News
By Ezie Innocent

Bianca Ojukwu, widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has purportedly posted a new video showing the conflict between her and former Anambra first lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano, from a new angle.

In March 2022, during the inauguration of Chukwuma Soludo as the sixth governor of Anambra State, ex-governor Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebele, and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu engaged in a physical exchange.

The new video shows a clearer, up-close version of how events unfolded on that day. It was widely reported that Bianca was the first to get physical by slapping Ebele for intruding on her space, but the new video shows a clearer, up-close version of how events unfolded on that day.

READ ALSO

Terrorists release new video of Kaduna-Abuja train attack…

Nigerian man sheds tears of joy as his wife gives birth…

When Mrs Ojukwu sat down, Ebele Obiano approached her and began verbally attacking her when she did not receive a response as expected, she shoved the former beauty queen’s head tie.

This forced Bianca to stand up and stretch out her hand for what seemed like a slap, and ended up with her grabbing Ebele’s hair. Security personnel and some other men present had to intervene.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Family announces funeral arrangement for Doctor Chinelo Megafu killed in…

Bianca Ojukwu releases clear up-close video of Obiano’s wife assaulting her…

Bobrisky reacts to Temi and Mr Eazi’s engagement

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

“This could be us but your pride stopped you from dating me” –…

My boyfriend values money more than his relationship – Lady laments

I have built my life entirely on him, I can’t do anything without him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More