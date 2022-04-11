Bianca Ojukwu releases clear up-close video of Obiano’s wife assaulting her before the slap

Bianca Ojukwu, widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has purportedly posted a new video showing the conflict between her and former Anambra first lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano, from a new angle.

In March 2022, during the inauguration of Chukwuma Soludo as the sixth governor of Anambra State, ex-governor Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebele, and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu engaged in a physical exchange.

The new video shows a clearer, up-close version of how events unfolded on that day. It was widely reported that Bianca was the first to get physical by slapping Ebele for intruding on her space, but the new video shows a clearer, up-close version of how events unfolded on that day.

When Mrs Ojukwu sat down, Ebele Obiano approached her and began verbally attacking her when she did not receive a response as expected, she shoved the former beauty queen’s head tie.

This forced Bianca to stand up and stretch out her hand for what seemed like a slap, and ended up with her grabbing Ebele’s hair. Security personnel and some other men present had to intervene.

Watch the video below: