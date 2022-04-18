Chrisland school reacts to reports of 10-year-old female pupil being r*ped and filmed in the school (Details)

Chrisland School has reacted to case of 10-year-old girl who was reportedly r*ped and filmed by pupils in the school.

In a statement, Chrisland revealed the 10-year-old female pupil has been suspended as they accused her of taking part in a truth-or-dare game in Dubai.

Authorities at Chrisland School in Victoria Island Garden City, reportedly told the girl’s father that she took part in “improper behaviour” after playing the truth-or-dare game, describing her as a “major participant.”

“In line with our core values centred on discipline, Chrisland Schools have zero tolerance for any improper behaviour and misconduct,” the school said in a letter signed by its principal Georgia Azike.

The school said other schoolmates who took part in the game had been suspended, adding that the girl and her parents did not cooperate during its investigation.

“Consequently, [name redacted) is hereby placed on indefinite suspension until you as the parents ensure that she is punished, adequately counselled and rehabilitated,” the school said.