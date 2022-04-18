TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend…

Chrisland school reacts to reports of 10-year-old female pupil being r*ped and filmed in the school (Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Chrisland School has reacted to case of 10-year-old girl who was reportedly r*ped and filmed by pupils in the school.

In a statement, Chrisland revealed the 10-year-old female pupil has been suspended as they accused her of taking part in a truth-or-dare game in Dubai.

Authorities at Chrisland School in Victoria Island Garden City, reportedly told the girl’s father that she took part in “improper behaviour” after playing the truth-or-dare game, describing her as a “major participant.”

READ ALSO

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Skit maker, Cute Abiola splashes millions as he acquires…

“In line with our core values centred on discipline, Chrisland Schools have zero tolerance for any improper behaviour and misconduct,” the school said in a letter signed by its principal Georgia Azike.

The school said other schoolmates who took part in the game had been suspended, adding that the girl and her parents did not cooperate during its investigation.

“Consequently, [name redacted) is hereby placed on indefinite suspension until you as the parents ensure that she is punished, adequately counselled and rehabilitated,” the school said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my babydaddy dumped me…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set to welcome a…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend reveals

Man dies while acting ‘Passion of Christ’ drama in Imo

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Jesus didn’t speak against premarital sex” – US Based Businessman, Francis…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Heartbroken lady burst into tears after a homeless friend she accommodated stole…

Chrisland school reacts to reports of 10-year-old female pupil being r*ped and…

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

How a 10-year-old girl got r*ped by fellow students and the school concealed the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More