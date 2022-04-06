Court Sends 107-Year-Old Woman To Prison Over Grevious Offence (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A court has reportedly ordered a 107-year-old herbalist identified as Furera Abubakar to be remanded in prison.

The Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered the woman alongside one Isah Hassan, 17, to be remanded in prison for allegedly plucking out the eye of a 12-year-old.

The Prosecution counsel, Mr Lamido Soron-Dinki, told the court on Wednesday, that the defendants committed the offence on March 19, at Rimin Hamza Quarters, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

Abubakar and Isah, both residents of Dantsinke Quarters, Kano, are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Soron-Dinki alleged that Isah, the first defendant, was ordered to bring a human eye to be used in preparing an “appear and disappear” charm by the second defendant, Abubakar.

He said about 9:00 p.m on March 19, the defendants conspired, deceived and lured Mustapha Yunus to a nearby stream and plucked out his right eye with a sharp knife.

“As a result, the victim sustained grievous hurt and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.”

The plea of the defendants was, however, not taken.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened the provision of sections 97 and 229 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, subsequently ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre.

Jibril adjourned the matter until April 11, for further mention.

The Kano State Police Command had on March 29, arrested the defendants.

