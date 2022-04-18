Cristiano Ronaldo loses son

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United star, has announced the death of his infant son via social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had previously announced that he was expecting twins on October 28, 2021, announced the death of one of his infant son on Twitter today, Monday, April 18, 2022.

During this difficult time, the Portuguese skipper sought solitude for himself and his family.

However, he did not go into depth about what caused their beloved son’s death, but he did revealed that losing a child is the most painful experience a parent can have.

He posted: