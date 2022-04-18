Cristiano Ronaldo loses son

Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United star, has announced the death of his infant son via social media.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who had previously announced that he was expecting twins on October 28, 2021, announced the death of one of his infant son on Twitter today, Monday, April 18, 2022.
During this difficult time, the Portuguese skipper sought solitude for himself and his family.
However, he did not go into depth about what caused their beloved son’s death, but he did revealed that losing a child is the most painful experience a parent can have.
He posted:
It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devasted at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.
Our baby boy, you are our angel. we will always love you.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES