Cubana Chief Priest allegedly arrested for money laundering, tax fraud

By Ezie Innocent

Cubana Chief Priest, a well-known businessman, is reportedly being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on accusations of money laundering and tax fraud.

The celebrity bartender was apprehended at the Lagos airport on Thursday, according to Peoples Gazette, and the incident has since been kept quiet to avoid provoking his accomplices.

“The matter is still under investigation,” an unidentified source informed the Peoples Gazzette on Saturday, leaving it unclear whether Cubana Chief Priest will be released on bail anytime soon or how much information officials have obtained from him.

