Husband cries out for advice after receiving call about wife fighting over man at beer parlor

After learning of his wife’s involvement in a fight at a beer parlor over a man, a distressed husband seeks advice.
According to the young man, he suspected his wife of having an affair with another man but was unable to act since he lacked concrete evidence.
The separated spouse revealed to a relationship adviser that his wife was using his money to support another man.
Read the rest of the story below….
“My wife is fighting at the bear parlor over a man. She was spending on the man from the money I was giving her. I noticed she was cheating and I stopped giving her money.
I’ve never confronted her cos I don’t have concrete evidence. As she’s no longer giving d guy money, he started dating another thick madam. My wife heard they were at the beer parkour. She told me she wants to go and do pedicure.
Only for me to receive a call that they are fighting. Even the owner of the beer parlor has called police. Though they have not arrived. If you are the husband, what will u do?
Turn back and go home for she to meet me at home. Go there, show my face and turn back and go home. Settle the matter and drag her home.
As for the marriage, it’s over already.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES