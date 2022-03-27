“From grass to unlimited grace” – Reactions as Happie Boys club with Obi Cubana (Video)

Happie Boys, the sacked security officers, continue to make headlines after being seen clubbing with billionaire businessman Obi Cubana.

This happened weeks after a viral dancing video that changed their status from 0 to 100 while working as security officers.

Happie Boys rushed to Instagram to express their gratitude to Obi Cubana for hosting them.

“HappieBoys With The Man Of The Year @obi_cubana at @cubanalagos , It’s a blessing meeting the CEO of @odogwu_bitters no. 1 Herbal betters National Wide!.. God bless you sir for the opportunity, we really appreciate,” they wrote while sharing clips of their fun moments.

Watch the video below …

See reactions below …

