TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt…

After beating up side chic, boyfriend orders side chic to flog…

“From grass to unlimited grace” – Reactions as Happie Boys club with Obi Cubana (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Happie Boys, the sacked security officers, continue to make headlines after being seen clubbing with billionaire businessman Obi Cubana.

This happened weeks after a viral dancing video that changed their status from 0 to 100 while working as security officers.

Happie Boys with Obi Cubana
READ ALSO

“This is a real brand ambassador” – Portable praised as he…

“Your 50 million don dey work“ – Reactions as Portable buys…

Happie Boys rushed to Instagram to express their gratitude to Obi Cubana for hosting them.

“HappieBoys With The Man Of The Year @obi_cubana at @cubanalagos , It’s a blessing meeting the CEO of @odogwu_bitters no. 1 Herbal betters National Wide!.. God bless you sir for the opportunity, we really appreciate,” they wrote while sharing clips of their fun moments.

Watch the video below …

See reactions below …

In other news, On Saturday, March 26, suspected terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a security official of the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority NAMA.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover…

9-year-old boy and his 11-month-old sibling, chased out by aunt who accused them…

After beating up side chic, boyfriend orders side chic to flog girlfriend for…

Lady who had a bad dream about her pregnant neighbor narrates what happened…

Leaked video of Chioma Rowland dancing while wearing her alleged lover’s…

Court sentences Lagos socialite, Ms Ogbulu to 27 months in prison for…

“I was poisoned for the third time” – Mr. Ibu finally opens…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“From grass to unlimited grace” – Reactions as Happie Boys club with Obi Cubana…

“No joke I’m the richest musician in Africa, I know how much everyone earns”…

Terrorists attack Kaduna airport, kill one and prevent aircraft’s take-off

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

2023: Peter Obi lectures Nigerians on how to select the right leaders

How it started vs How it’s going: Nigerian man shows off his beautiful wife,…

Actress Monalisa Chinda visits ailing Mr. Ibu at the hospital (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More