Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards has reacted to unfortunate death of fellow singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the death of gospel singer and Ekwueme crooner, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

It was earlier reported that the late singer lost her life to throat cancer. However, friends of the late singer debunked the report as they claimed that she died due to domestic violence.

It was alleged that late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband kicked her on the chest and she was thereafter placed on life support for about 5 days before she finally gave up the ghost.

Speaking on the incident, Frank Edwards wrote,

“So that unreasonable humanbeing finally put off a shining light. I won’t say much now. I’ll let the former Nddc director (Aunty Joy) who did everything to stop this from happening talk first. But it still happened. We tried to stop this”.