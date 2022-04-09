TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edwards has reacted to unfortunate death of fellow singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the death of gospel singer and Ekwueme crooner, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

READ ALSO

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not…

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s cause of death revealed

It was earlier reported that the late singer lost her life to throat cancer. However, friends of the late singer debunked the report as they claimed that she died due to domestic violence.

It was alleged that late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband kicked her on the chest and she was thereafter placed on life support for about 5 days before she finally gave up the ghost.

Speaking on the incident, Frank Edwards wrote,

“So that unreasonable humanbeing finally put off a shining light. I won’t say much now. I’ll let the former Nddc director (Aunty Joy) who did everything to stop this from happening talk first. But it still happened. We tried to stop this”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

Man shares experience with corps member who asked him for N15k

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live session with Lil…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

Young man fulfills promise; gives old man half of the money he got from selling…

Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo spills

I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go on vacation with her…

Neo reacts after his ex, Vee called him a play boy

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends…

“You suppose dey write your third JAMB” – Fans drag BBNaija’s Angel over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More