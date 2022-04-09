TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding…

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s cause of death revealed

EntertainmentMusic
By Ezie Innocent

Following the announcement of the death of popular musician Osinachi Nwachukwu, the world was plunged into a state of sadness.

Many people adored the singer known for her famous song “Ekwueme” for her unique singing style and mellifluous voice.
When the singer’s death was confirmed on Friday, April 8, the world was stunned.
According to reports, the popular musician had been battling throat cancer and had been on life support for several months before succumbing.

The amazing vocalist was the lead chorister at Dunamis International Gospel Centre prior to her death.

READ ALSO

Gospel Singer, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu Who Sang ‘Ekwueme’…

“Never experienced this in my whole life” – Singer, Oxlade…

In other news; Wisdom Macaulay, Annie Idibia’s older brother, has revealed why he chose to turn to social media to criticize the actress.

This comes days after the duo exchanged an online back-and-forth in which he claimed she introduced him to hard drugs and is now wanting his life because he requested payment for what he owed.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

“Forget fake tears, she’s dating a married man” – Nkechi Blessing exposed amidst…

Man shares experience with corps member who asked him for N15k

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s cause of death revealed

Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

She took away my job – Annie Idibia’s brother gives detailed reason for dragging…

“Reconcile with her or I’ll cripple your m*nhood” – Korra Obidi’s husbands…

Man heartbroken over wife’s wayward lifestyle after helping him travel abroad

Gospel Singer, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu Who Sang ‘Ekwueme’ Confirmed Dead

Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More