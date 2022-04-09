Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s cause of death revealed

Following the announcement of the death of popular musician Osinachi Nwachukwu, the world was plunged into a state of sadness.

Many people adored the singer known for her famous song “Ekwueme” for her unique singing style and mellifluous voice.

When the singer’s death was confirmed on Friday, April 8, the world was stunned.

According to reports, the popular musician had been battling throat cancer and had been on life support for several months before succumbing.

The amazing vocalist was the lead chorister at Dunamis International Gospel Centre prior to her death.

