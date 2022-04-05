Veteran actress, Tonto Dikeh has replied those dragging for publicly announcing that she slept with her ex lover, Prince Kpokpogri.
The drama started after Tonto Dikeh referred to Kpokpogri as a “public dog”, while adding that sleeping with him doesn’t mean they are on the same level.
Following her announcement, Nigerians dragged for sleeping with a man who she claims isn’t on same level with her.
Reacting to this, the single mother-of-one opined that she will never allow anyone shame her for sleeping with a man because “it takes two to F***”.
Read her words below,
“It takes 2 to fuc* , If I have sex with you, e no mean say you special or I special. My Nigg* I fuck you as much as you fuckedme.
No fuc* shaming my people. Sex is both ways. Pig dey sxx dog no mean say na same level and that’s on Mary had a little lamb..
Gone are the days you men say you slept with her. B***h I slept with you too. Difference is i DIDNT COME BUT I CRIED. Na key dey open door not the other way round. For Oyibo film na Queen dey knock slave, e dey happen.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES