Gone are the days when men shame women for sleeping with them — Tonto Dikeh

Veteran actress, Tonto Dikeh has replied those dragging for publicly announcing that she slept with her ex lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

The drama started after Tonto Dikeh referred to Kpokpogri as a “public dog”, while adding that sleeping with him doesn’t mean they are on the same level.

Following her announcement, Nigerians dragged for sleeping with a man who she claims isn’t on same level with her.

Reacting to this, the single mother-of-one opined that she will never allow anyone shame her for sleeping with a man because “it takes two to F***”.

Read her words below,

“It takes 2 to fuc* , If I have sex with you, e no mean say you special or I special. My Nigg* I fuck you as much as you fuckedme.

No fuc* shaming my people. Sex is both ways. Pig dey sxx dog no mean say na same level and that’s on Mary had a little lamb..

Gone are the days you men say you slept with her. B***h I slept with you too. Difference is i DIDNT COME BUT I CRIED. Na key dey open door not the other way round. For Oyibo film na Queen dey knock slave, e dey happen.”