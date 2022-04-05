TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I cried for him” – Tonto Dikeh opens up about breaking up with Prince Kpokpogri

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed how she once cried for her former lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

The controversial mother of one revealed this while replying an IG user who insinuated that the messy breakup that occurred between her and her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri is still taking a toll on her to date.

The fan identified on the gram as @salees_jauro_hong, claimed that Tonto Dikeh is still battling with the shock she received as a result of Kpokpogri ending their relationship and can’t get over it.

Replying to the comment, the mother of one admitted that she cried for him once, but later bounced back and initiated the main breakup herself.

“Omo don’t get it twisted, I cried for him once but when it was time to bounce na me breakup.. all thanks to jeanslover,” Tonto wrote.

