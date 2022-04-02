TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I don’t think you’re funny” – Lady who recognized Zfancy blasts him after he tried to prank her (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular comedian and prankster, Ubani Zion Chibuike, also known as Zfancy has been ridiculed after he tried to prank a lady.

The popular prankster had approached the lady and in an attempt to prank her, was inquiring from her where he could locate a nearby lavatory since he’s badly pressed.

The lady who recognized him for what he is refused to fall for his tricks as she told him she recognized him.

She revealed that her husband had shown her some if his prank videos and she doesn’t find him funny at all.

According to the lady, the pranks he plays on unsuspecting people usually pisses her off and she doesn’t find his comedy in any way funny.

