TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

If he’s not sure about the relationship after one year, dump him – BBNaija’s Cindy advises ladies

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Cindy Okafor has advised ladies to stop wasting their time with men who are not serious about the relationship.

According to Cindy, if a man is really interested, he would want to settle down with you and not play around and waste your time.

READ ALSO

Davido breaks hearts as he finally opens up about…

Man thanks Davido for giving Mr Ibu N10 million for…

She advised ladies who have been in a relationship for about a year, to dump their boyfriends and move on, if the man isn’t making efforts to settle down.

In her words,

“Dating my 1st for over 5 years and now realizing that a man can tell if he wants to settle with u in 3 months or less.. Hanty if after 1 year him never sure about you, pls rethink am again..Stop wasting ur time”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man finally welcomes first child at age 83 after waiting for decades

“Don’t follow Rita Dominic; There’s no sweetness marrying at…

Davido breaks hearts as he finally opens up about relationship

30-year-old man arrested for raping young girl inside church in Ogun

Reactions as hot influencer, Ada La Pinky leaks chat with Wizkid

How I was expelled from school at age 12 over false rape accusation – Man…

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More