If he’s not sure about the relationship after one year, dump him – BBNaija’s Cindy advises ladies

Reality TV star, Cindy Okafor has advised ladies to stop wasting their time with men who are not serious about the relationship.

According to Cindy, if a man is really interested, he would want to settle down with you and not play around and waste your time.

She advised ladies who have been in a relationship for about a year, to dump their boyfriends and move on, if the man isn’t making efforts to settle down.

In her words,

“Dating my 1st for over 5 years and now realizing that a man can tell if he wants to settle with u in 3 months or less.. Hanty if after 1 year him never sure about you, pls rethink am again..Stop wasting ur time”.