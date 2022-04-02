TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows Wizkid on Instagram

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Davido recently penned down an emotional tweet, as he unfollowed colleagues, Wizkid and 2baba on Instagram.

The singer in his tweet, lamented over the fact that it is him against the entire music industry in Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Wizkid FC and 30BG fans clash over alleged collaboration of…

WATCH: Davido performs at FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar

This is coming after Davido became the first Nigerian artist to be featured on a FIFA world cup soundtrack. Sadly, none of his colleagues openly congratulated him for achieving such feat.

Reacting to this, Daniel Regha said,

“Davido it’s obvious ur colleagues barely support or applaud ur wins, but kindly check in with urself and improve ur attitude (if necessary) cos u may be the one doin something that gets on people’s nerves; The music industry can’t be against u for no reason. U may be the problem.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

2baba reacts as brother in-law, Wisdom continues to drag wife, Annie to filth

“Why is his face like that?” – Reactions as Nigerian dad keeps straight…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid FC and 30BG fans clash over alleged collaboration of Davido and Wizkid

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

“I don’t think you’re funny” – Lady who recognized Zfancy blasts him after he…

Man catches long-term girlfriend at a club with side guy, spending the N500k he…

2023: Banky W joins PDP; declares for House of Representatives

Lady getting married in two weeks seeks advice over fiancée’s obsession with a…

Evangelist Katherine reveals why she wears a hijab despite being Christian

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More