It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows Wizkid on Instagram

Nigerian singer, Davido recently penned down an emotional tweet, as he unfollowed colleagues, Wizkid and 2baba on Instagram.

The singer in his tweet, lamented over the fact that it is him against the entire music industry in Nigeria.

This is coming after Davido became the first Nigerian artist to be featured on a FIFA world cup soundtrack. Sadly, none of his colleagues openly congratulated him for achieving such feat.

Reacting to this, Daniel Regha said,

“Davido it’s obvious ur colleagues barely support or applaud ur wins, but kindly check in with urself and improve ur attitude (if necessary) cos u may be the one doin something that gets on people’s nerves; The music industry can’t be against u for no reason. U may be the problem.”