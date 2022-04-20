Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from her account (Video)

After N750,000 was purportedly debited from her account, a Nigerian lady stormed a branch of her bank to make a scene.

She could be seen causing commotion in the banking hall in a video circulating on social media, while clients looked on in disbelief.

She climbed the counter and approached the operations manager, who was sitting in the teller section’s rear.

Before the clip ended, some bank officials and security officers attempted to restrain her, but she refused and fought them off.

