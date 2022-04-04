Man finds out that his wife is cheating on him during a fight with neighbor

A man identified as Guchijones4 on Twitter has narrated experience with his friend who was having an altercation with his neighbor.

According to Guchi, the duo were having a heated exchange over a minor car crash, when one of them asked the other if he was blind?

Reacting to the question, the other person snapped back and revealed a damaging secret about the man’s wife who was having extra marital affair with a barber down the street.

Guchi narrated,

“So my guy was having an altercation with his neighbor for scratching his car and he shouted are you blind?

And the neighbor told him that he was the blind one. That if he wasn’t, he could have seen that his wife is sleeping with the barber guy down their street”.