Entertainment
By Shalom

The manager of former Chicken republic security guards, Happie Boys has announced that he would not longer be managing the boys.

Speaking during his recent live video session, the manager stated that he has ended his contract with the boys and would no longer be managing their social media accounts.

The manager of the ex-guards, is the same person who recorded the viral video of them dancing at their former place of work before they were sacked.

He along with Happie boys traveled to Port Harcourt to meet with Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere who granted all three of them scholarships to travel overseas.

In a live video which he recently did with their account, he revealed that he’s breaking up with them because they constantly disrespect him.

He reiterated in the video that he’s not playing a prank, and he’s no longer going to handle their account.

