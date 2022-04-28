Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has berated Nigerians parents over the way many of them are raising their kids, especially the daughters.

He said that the parents of today are behaving irresponsibly by choosing not to inquire about the source of their children’s money so long as they bring it home to take care of them.

According to Kanayo, such lack of adequate action is pushing their daughters into prostitution and their sons into a life of crime.

He also shared a video where he noted that values have been lost.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor said;

”Many parents have become irresponsible. They no longer ask questions. No matter how the money is made, bring it.

They are pushing their daughters into prostitution of all sorts and sons into crimes and criminalities.”