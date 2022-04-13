”May you very lack in Jesus name” – James Brown accidentally curses fans while praying

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, and Instagram sensation has received backlash from fans after making some grammatical errors in a message.

The drama queen resorted to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to his fans, but his post was riddled with errors.

But it was his prayer for fans that stood out, which unintentionally turned into a curse that read, “May you very lack in Jesus Name.”

Other blunders could also be observed in the write-up and this sparked mixed reactions from fans.

His post reads;