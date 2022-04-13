”May you very lack in Jesus name” – James Brown accidentally curses fans while praying

James Brown, a Nigerian crossdresser, and Instagram sensation has received backlash from fans after making some grammatical errors in a message.
The drama queen resorted to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to his fans, but his post was riddled with errors.
But it was his prayer for fans that stood out, which unintentionally turned into a curse that read, “May you very lack in Jesus Name.”
Other blunders could also be observed in the write-up and this sparked mixed reactions from fans.
His post reads;
”I’m so overwhelm with joy an happiness with the love 💕 my fans has show me over the years 😩 I don’t know were to start by saying thank you so much 😊 for the love, kindness, support and boosting my confidence I know sometimes we meant not be on the page but, we always find our way back. (VIEW MY STORY ☝️ to understand why I’m appreciates in my fans 🥰
God bless you my Durlings for following 🙏 me, May you very lack in Jesus Name.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES