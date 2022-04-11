Nigerian actress Mimi Orjiewke has sparked reactions after celebrating her daughter’s 5th birthday in a grand style.

The actress’ daughter, Jasmine turned 5 on the 3rd of April, and she hired a limousine and hefty security guards to celebrate her birthday.

Sharing the video, she wrote,

“Thank you for the birthday wishes.. Jazzy’s Birthday always feel like mine. The posts, tags, comments, calls, insta stories, gifts, cakes, Alerts, etc. GOD BLESS. I saw a lot of comments asking for Party venue… We had a big plan for Jazzy’s Big 5

Buh I guess we didn’t plan appropriately…busy schedules and lots of projects…. So we decided to move it to next year.. Yesterday we shared an intimate birthday with Jazzy’s few friends, today a mini class celebration, and this weekend they are all going on a Big Girls Ride… Am also looking forward to that….”.. God bless everyone we love you!!the love you all show my daughter may you also experience the same. Thank you”.

