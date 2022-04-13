TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular singer and songwriter, Oluwatosin Ajibade, also known by his stage name, Mr Eazi, has revealed the gift he got after proposing to billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola.

The singer reportedly received £1,000 engagement gift after he proposed to billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola.

Reports gathered that the excited singer received the gift from his doctor following his engagement to Temi.

Recall, singer/businessman, Mr Eazi got down on one knee and proposed over the weekend.

Following his engagement, he got a £1,000 from his doctor who sent him congratulations on his engagement to the billionaire’s daughter.

Sharing the news via his official page, Mr Eazi took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the credit alert while expressing his excitement.

See the screenshot below,

