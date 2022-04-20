“Na me get my thing” – Nkechi Blessing Sunday speaks after being accused of sleeping with her ‘brother’

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted after being accused of sleeping with her ‘elder brother”.

The drama started after Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared a photo of herself and a man whom she referred to as her elder brother.

Sharing the photo, Nkechi wrote in her caption that ladies should feel free to send a message to her brother is they are single.

However, a follower identified as Oluwashayee accused Nkechi of sleeping with him and claiming to be his sister.

“Na so una go dey f*ck still dey claim brothers and sisters. I kuku trust Gistlovers. Oma cast e”.

Reacting to this, Nkechi made it clear to the follower that she’s the owner of her downside and would use it anyhow she likes.