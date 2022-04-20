TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted after being accused of sleeping with her ‘elder brother”.

The drama started after Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared a photo of herself and a man whom she referred to as her elder brother.

Sharing the photo, Nkechi wrote in her caption that ladies should feel free to send a message to her brother is they are single.

However, a follower identified as Oluwashayee accused Nkechi of sleeping with him and claiming to be his sister.

“Na so una go dey f*ck still dey claim brothers and sisters. I kuku trust Gistlovers. Oma cast e”.

Reacting to this, Nkechi made it clear to the follower that she’s the owner of her downside and would use it anyhow she likes.

