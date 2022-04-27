TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone –…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke…

Nigerian lady shares her experience after lodging in a hotel in PH (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Urenna has shared her experience after lodging at a hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Urenna, she lodged at a hotel in Port Harcourt, and in the morning, she heard a knock on her door, beckoning on her to come down for prayers.

READ ALSO

Who raised you? – Tolanibaj quizzes men who walk through a…

Urenna said she thought it was a joke until she began to hear a loud clap and songs from downstairs.

Urenna narrated,

“I lodged at a hotel in ph, this morning, I got a knock on my door that I should come for prayers, I think say na joke, I didnt reply, next thing is a loud clap and songs from downstairs. It’s still 7:30am and na rest I come rest here oo, what’s all this one now🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone – Chrisland girl’s…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years later for…

“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid speculations of new…

Why I was banned from entering the US – Bovi reveals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Traveling to London is not an achievement – Young lady mocks Portable, he reacts

Doctor shares experience with a pregnant woman who broke down in tears after…

How Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of side chick on Sunday (Details)

Nigerian lady shares her experience after lodging in a hotel in PH (Video)

Mercy Eke breaks down in tears as she buries her father in Imo State (Video)

Bobrisky releases his ‘bride price’ list for intending suitors

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More