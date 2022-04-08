TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Somadina Adinma has been dragged heavily on social media following a post which he made about relationship.

The actor who was rumoured to have dated popular actress, Regina Daniels in the past, advised ladies that if their boyfriends aren’t spending on them, it means they saving the money for marriage.

He further urged them to be patient as men are good people.

In his words:

“If your boyfriend is not spending money on you it means he’s saving money to marry you. Be patient men are good people”

This sparked outrage from ladies on social media as some of them assumed that his mentality was what aided Ned Nwoko to get Regina Daniels and get married to her.

