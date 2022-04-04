Nigerians react to Davido’s lawyer’s comment after Wizkid lost two Grammy nominations (Screenshot)

Davido’s lawyer, Prince has sparked reactions on social media following his comment about Wizkid losing two Grammy nominations.

Wizkid lost two Grammy nominations last night and this has been the topic of discussion since the sad incident.

While some “Wizkid Haters” were rejoicing that he didn’t win in any of the category he was nominated, others claimed he was robbed of the Grammy Award.

Reacting to the entire saga, Davido’s lawyer Prince, stated that the award belonged to ‘Essence’ because it was a Worldwide Anthem.

His tweet reads;

“I don’t know much, and don’t speak much on these things, but we ALL KNOW that award belonged to ‘Essence’. They gave the world an ANTHEM.”

