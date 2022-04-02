Wizkid is a legend in this generation – Tuface Idibia

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia has showered praises on Wizkid while talking about his exploits in the music industry.

Speaking on the Grammy award winner, Tuface Idibia referred to Wizkid as a ‘legend’ as he reiterated how vast he is in creating sounds and lyrics.

Tubaba said,

“You know Wizkid is one of the legends of this generation. And I don’t use that word Legend lightly. You know they say everyone is a legend these days. They don water down that word.

Anybody wey just get one hit now na legend. But I use am for Wizkid. Cause na young boy wey come up. As em come up, somehow em head dey there. Wizkid na person wey be say if you want make him do song for you today with lyrics, him to give you.

I know him. He knows his generation. He know as them be. If you listen to a couple of his songs, you will know that lyrically, he’s there.”

