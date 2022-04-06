TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido has been trending online after his old tweet resurfaced online.

Cybernauts dug up an old tweet of the singer, where he talked about the way Nollywood actresses make money and fame.

The tweet which was made over a decade ago, 2011 precisely suddenly reemerged and became a topic for social media users.

In the post, Davido asserted that the Nigerian movie industry is basically an avenue for actresses to advertise their goodies to rich men.

He went on to affirm that these actresses make more cash via romps than acting.

In his words:

“Nollywood is just a way 4 these actresses 2 advertise their goodies 2 rich men… dey makes more moni banging than acting. Fact.”

