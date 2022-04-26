“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid speculations of new girlfriend

David Adeleke, best known professionally Davido, has reacted to reports that he is dating Instagram influencer Ama Reginald.
Netizens have recently alleged that the artist is in a romantic relationship with Ama Reginald. They also claimed that her new Range Rover SUV was a gift from OBO.
However, in the midst of this story, Davido took to Instagram to post a fresh photo with the caption:
“Oh you guys thought we were done? The journey has only just begun. #BeTheStandoutSwift🥃
Stay tuned! CHOKE!”
See the post below:
In previous news, a video of Davido and his alleged new girlfriend were spotted enjoying a boat cruise.
Gistlover, a renowned Instagram blogger, posted a video of Davido and his crew having a good time, as well as Ama having a good time.
According to Gistlover, the couple isn’t dating, but they’re just having fun together, and the lady, Ama, enjoys the attention.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES