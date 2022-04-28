Photo of another married Nollywood side chic Yul Edochie was knacking surfaces

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and producer, is currently having nightmares after blogger Gistlover posted a photo of another Nollywood actress who is married, whom Yul Edochie was dating.

After he came out to display his son with Nollywood actress Judy Austine, Yul Edochie has occupied the headlines of a lot of blog sites and some people’s social media pages.

According to Gist Lover, actor Yul Edochie was seeing Nkiru Umeh, a married woman from the movie industry.

The blogger alleged that the actress who was married to a man from Uga in Anambra State found out his wife Nkiru Umeh was having sexual relationships with Yul Edochie. The husband reported the issue to the kinsmen several times but actor Yul refused to leave the married women until they both parted ways after an issue came up.

He added that after his amorous relationship with Nkiru Umeh ended, Yul moved to Judy Austine where she got pregnant and refused to abort the pregnancy.