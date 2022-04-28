“You are adding more fuel” – Nigerians drag Yul Edochie over his new comment about first wife, May

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has received heavy backlash on social media over his recent gesture towards first wife, May Edochie.

The father of five in a recent post which he shared via his official Instagram page, referred to his first wife as the ‘undisputed number 1″.

This comment did not go down well with some Nigerians in the comment section who dragged him to filth for applauding someone whom he openly disrespected.

Recall, Yul Edochie revealed yesterday to the surprise of everyone including his wife, that he has a son with Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, whom he referred to as his second wife.

This provoked his first wife, May who prayed for God’s judgement to fall on both of them.

See Yul’s post about his wife below,