Professor accused of forcing his female students to sleep with him in his office

Professor of Yoruba incantations and stylistics at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Joseph Opefeyitimi is accused of pressuring female students to have affairs with him.

According to Abiodun Olarewaju, the University’s Public Relations Officer, the incident occurred on March 18, 2022, and the student reported it three days later to the school administration.

The statement titled, ‘S£x Scandal: OAU Not Foot-dragging’ revealed that upon thorough investigation, Opefeyitimi was found prima facie liable and won’t evade the appropriate sanction.