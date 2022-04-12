TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what…

“Right now, my babe is currently in another boy’s house knacking” – Heartbroken man rants in pain (Screenshots)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @francisdav has cried out after finding out that his girlfriend left him to sleep with another man.

The man in a series of tweets, revealed that his girlfriend lied to him that she was visiting home for Easter.

READ ALSO

Man arrested for killing girlfriend and sleeping with her…

Nigerian man captured on tape cooking Davido’s picture…

However, she didn’t know that he had already seen her chats with a man who sent her transport fare to come over for
The heartbroken man wrote:

“Right bow, I mean right now! My babe is currently in another boy’s house knacking, she told me she’s traveling home for Easter, little did she knows that I’ve read all her chats with the guy, the guy had send her TP to come over and she told the guy how she’s going to treat him.

With premium knacking and ask the guy to be patient till dey meet, she left on Saturday, I even took her to the park and all that myself. Peace🙌🏿. She’s tired bad exhausted 😭😂🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

See screenshots below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Right now, my babe is currently in another boy’s house…

Man arrested for killing girlfriend and sleeping with her corpse for six days

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele…

“Nothing will happen to you, you will not die” – Video of…

Nancy Isime’s alleged sugar daddy called out for debts, investing staff’s salary…

Pastor’s pre-wedding photos stirs reactions

Femi Otedola cries out over Mr Eazi’s proposal to his daughter, Temi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More