Man arrested for killing girlfriend and sleeping with her corpse for six days

The Lagos state police command has arrested a young man identified as Ifeanyi Njoku for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Precious Okeke.

Reports gathered that the suspect killed his 24-year-old girlfriend in an estate at Badore, in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The live-in lovers stayed on Oke Street and it was alleged that Njoku k*lled his girlfriend for ritual purposes.

It was also alleged that a native doctor who was assisting the suspect, instructed him to have s€x with Okeke’s corpse.

The suspect carried out the bizarre act for six days but was busted after the stench emanating from his apartment prompted his neighbours to inform the management of the estate.

An eyewitness told Punch

“The boy k*lled his girlfriend about six days ago, and he confessed that he wanted to use the girl for money rituals. He said he was told that he should have s€x with his girlfriend’s corpse for seven days, but he was caught on the sixth day. Today (Monday) is supposed to make it the seventh day.

“The smell of the corpse had been disturbing neighbours in the compound and other residents. So, they called the estate chairman to help in confirming what was going on in the apartment and while searching the apartment, they found the girl’s body.

“The boy was arrested and taken to the Lamgbasa Police Station and during interrogation, he confessed that he k*lled his girlfriend six days ago.

“We learnt that the boy offered N6m to k*ll the case; we also learnt that he brought the girlfriend from the village and they just moved into the estate.”