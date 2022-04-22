Screenshots of Wizkid clashing with Banky W and spilling secrets, surfaces

Nigerians have dug out old tweets of Wizkid clashing with his former boss, Banky W, shortly after he left his record label, EME.

This is coming shortly after Banky W during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recounted the period Wizkid exited his music label.

Banky W claimed that Wizkid owed his label, EME, three albums before exiting their music deal.

According to him, Wizkid signed an agreement on the number of albums he would record while working under his label, but he failed to fulfill his part of the deal.

However, following Banky’s revelation, Nigerians dug out old tweets of the singers clashing and giving hints about their fall out.

Wizkid in his tweets, claimed that he left EME because Banky W was taking his loyalty for stupidity.

Banky W on his own part, fired back at Wizkid, referring to him as an ingrate for leaving the label after making him a star.

