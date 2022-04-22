TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

Screenshots of Wizkid clashing with Banky W and spilling secrets, surfaces

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have dug out old tweets of Wizkid clashing with his former boss, Banky W, shortly after he left his record label, EME.

This is coming shortly after Banky W during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recounted the period Wizkid exited his music label.

READ ALSO

Reactions as hot influencer, Ada La Pinky leaks chat with…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over…

Banky W claimed that Wizkid owed his label, EME, three albums before exiting their music deal.

According to him, Wizkid signed an agreement on the number of albums he would record while working under his label, but he failed to fulfill his part of the deal.

However, following Banky’s revelation, Nigerians dug out old tweets of the singers clashing and giving hints about their fall out.

Wizkid in his tweets, claimed that he left EME because Banky W was taking his loyalty for stupidity.

Banky W on his own part, fired back at Wizkid, referring to him as an ingrate for leaving the label after making him a star.

See tweets below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man finally welcomes first child at age 83 after waiting for decades

“Don’t follow Rita Dominic; There’s no sweetness marrying at…

Davido breaks hearts as he finally opens up about relationship

30-year-old man arrested for raping young girl inside church in Ogun

Reactions as hot influencer, Ada La Pinky leaks chat with Wizkid

How I was expelled from school at age 12 over false rape accusation – Man…

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More