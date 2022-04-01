“Soji and I are still happily married” — Joke Silva’s daughter-in-law makes U-turn after saying they are separated

Boma Douglas, the daughter-in-law of veteran actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, has debunked her earlier statement of being separated from her husband, Olusoji Jacobs.

In a new development, the mental health advocate made a U-turn in a new post she shared on her Instastories.

According to her, they are still happily married and she was just joking when she said they are no longer together.

Read her statement below,

“Those who know me know that I can be quite playful, and one of the ways I like to connect with my community of followers is through my Instagram stories; a space purposefully curated to be light-hearted, serving as a virtual extension of my jovial personality.

Now I generally refrain from discussing my personal life within this space; however, after a series of incessant, and borderline insensitive inquiries about my marriage, I responded in the best way I knew I could – through humour – and retorted with sarcasm.

But given how fast, far and wide the appearance of bad news can spread, I have realised the need to be more cautious in my public interactions. On that noted, Soji and I are still happily married and I will not be discussing this issue any further.”