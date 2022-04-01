TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s…

“Soji and I are still happily married” — Joke Silva’s daughter-in-law makes U-turn after saying they are separated

Entertainment
By Shalom

Boma Douglas, the daughter-in-law of veteran actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, has debunked her earlier statement of being separated from her husband, Olusoji Jacobs.

In a new development, the mental health advocate made a U-turn in a new post she shared on her Instastories.

According to her, they are still happily married and she was just joking when she said they are no longer together.

READ ALSO

Joke Silva and Olu Jacob’s son’s marriage crashes after 3…

“Your training school is back, and I miss you,…

Read her statement below,

“Those who know me know that I can be quite playful, and one of the ways I like to connect with my community of followers is through my Instagram stories; a space purposefully curated to be light-hearted, serving as a virtual extension of my jovial personality.

Now I generally refrain from discussing my personal life within this space; however, after a series of incessant, and borderline insensitive inquiries about my marriage, I responded in the best way I knew I could – through humour – and retorted with sarcasm.

But given how fast, far and wide the appearance of bad news can spread, I have realised the need to be more cautious in my public interactions. On that noted, Soji and I are still happily married and I will not be discussing this issue any further.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone…

“She introduced me to drugs and turned me into her slave” – Annie Idibia’s…

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who swallowed a key

Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover with 6 kids, 5 baby mamas exposed

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man cries out for justice as iPhone 13 Pro Max sent to him from US goes missing…

Ultimate love star, Kachi finds love again, proposes to mystery lover

“Soji and I are still happily married” — Joke Silva’s daughter-in-law makes…

“Go collect back your money from the hair man” – Mompha’s new looks days after…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

Nigerian father rages after finding out that his daughter blocked him from…

BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke mourns

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More