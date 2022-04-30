“Some men are the reason so many girls are into hookups”-Bobrisky (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, also known as Bobrisky, a Nigerian crossdresser, has chastised some males for worrying about the growing rate of hookup girls on social media.

Bobrisky remarked in a video that most men use relationships to cage some girls in order to have free sexual intercourse with them.

He added that most girls enter into the hookup business because they want to get compensated for the pain and services they provide to guys who their partners pretend to have for free.

Bobrisky also stated that the inflow of hookup girls is a result of some guys using and dumping women after having their way with them, so anyone who is concerned about the alarming prevalence of hookup girls should find a job and pay for better services.

 

