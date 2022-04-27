“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” – Video of Yul Edochie’s second wife telling Yul on set, surfaces

A video of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie acting on set with his second wife, Judy Austin has surfaced social media.

This is coming shortly after Yul Edochie showed off his son with actress Judy Austin whom he referred to as his second wife.

Recall, hours ago, Yul Edochie sparked outrage on social media after showing off his newborn son, Munachimso Edochie.

The father of four in a recent Instagram post which he shared via his official page, confirmed reports that he now has another son with a nollywood actress identified as Judy Austin.

Yul wrote,

“It’s time for the world to meet my son. Born by my second wife Judy Austin. His name is Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Watch video of the duo acting together on set below,