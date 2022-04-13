The pain is too much for me, my heart can’t carry it anymore – Footballer Emenike cries out (Video)

Former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike has taken to Instagram to share a heartwrenching post for his fans.

The popular footballer who has been hospitalized for some time now, took to Instagram to share a video of himself in the sick bed.

The father-of-two, who is married to former beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi, was filmed on a hospital bed, receiving treatment.

Sharing the video however, the footballer stated that he is currently at the verge of giving up, because the pain is now too much for him to bear.

“God is good. The pain is too much for me and my heart cannot carry it anymore,” he captioned the video.

Friends and celebrities have left comments wishing him speedy recovery.

See Video Below;