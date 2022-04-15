“Think well before you approach me” – BBNaija star, Vee warns men

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee, whose relationship with her colleague, Neo, recently crashed, has penned down an advice to intending suitors.

Vee in a recent post on her Instagram page, disclosed that she wants better for herself, and would never settle for less when she knows she deserves more.

She went on to urge her intending suitors to think carefully before approaching her.

“I want better for myself in every aspect. I refuse to settle for less when I deserve more. So think well before you approach me”. She wrote.

See her post below,

Vee seems to be getting a lot of attention from men after she confirmed that her relationship with her co-reality star, Neo Akpofure, is over.