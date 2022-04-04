TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular singer and actor, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, has revealed why he resigned from Funke Akindele’s soap opera, Jenifa’s Diary.

Falz was one of the lead characters of the series, popular for his role as Sege, Jenifa’s boyfriend.

However, in a recent development, the singer in an interview with Inkblot’s Meet & Greet, stated that he can no longer appear on the movie set for Jenifa’s Diary due to his schedule.

According to Falz, the schedule and timing of shooting are no longer in agreement with his personal schedule.

“If I could be on the show every single episode, I would but it’s just schedule, timing, shooting, ah!

People genuinely root for them (Jenifa and Sege). And there was a time that she had a bit of confusion in her life as per which guy she should pick and everybody was like Sege!

Funke can build herself around characters that she’s working with and I have to say she’s one of the most, if not the most hardworking person I have come across in this entertainment industry. This woman, as we’re on set, she’s writing the next episode, she’s directing”… Falz said.

