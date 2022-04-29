TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Why singer Osinachi Nwachukwu could not enter the gates of heaven – Pastor shares revelation he got

Entertainment
By Shalom

Allen Mziray, a pastor from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, has claimed that late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu could not enter the gates of heaven after her death.

In a lengthy post which he shared on Facebook on Monday, April 25, pastor Allen said he was in the bathroom when God spoke to him, instructing that he should go and talk about the singer’s death and how she failed to make it past heaven’s gates.

Allen claimed God told him that the singer didn’t enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornments.

READ ALSO

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel –…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally…

Allen wrote: “Go and talk about osinachi nwachuchukwu and how she failed to enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornment.”

He said God admitted to giving her the gift of worship but her failure to separate self from wordly adornings cost her entering heaven’s gates.

“The Lord told me it is true that i anointed her and i gave her the gift of worship, she was my servant but she failed to separate from worldly adornment, as a result she was not allowed to enter the kingdom of heaven because of wordly adornment”.

This is a very sad thing saints, the Lord is very serious when it comes to his word, he does not change nor will he change. If he says that no jewellery for his children then we must obey his word regardless of where you congregate,” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her roommate years…

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Judy Austin is the one controlling Yul Edochie, he has moved into her house in…

Teni offers to fulfil loyal fan’s dream of going abroad

How my dad’s friends stole his visa before they traveled out with theirs – Lady…

Davido declares intention to get married soon, states reason ( Video)

Why Yul Edochie’s wife, May should never leave him despite marrying second…

Man sets wife estranged wife ablaze in Adamawa

Yul Edochie’s brother blows hot over brother’s second marriage, says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More