Why singer Osinachi Nwachukwu could not enter the gates of heaven – Pastor shares revelation he got

Allen Mziray, a pastor from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, has claimed that late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu could not enter the gates of heaven after her death.

In a lengthy post which he shared on Facebook on Monday, April 25, pastor Allen said he was in the bathroom when God spoke to him, instructing that he should go and talk about the singer’s death and how she failed to make it past heaven’s gates.

Allen claimed God told him that the singer didn’t enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornments.

Allen wrote: “Go and talk about osinachi nwachuchukwu and how she failed to enter the gates of heaven because of worldly adornment.”

He said God admitted to giving her the gift of worship but her failure to separate self from wordly adornings cost her entering heaven’s gates.

“The Lord told me it is true that i anointed her and i gave her the gift of worship, she was my servant but she failed to separate from worldly adornment, as a result she was not allowed to enter the kingdom of heaven because of wordly adornment”.

This is a very sad thing saints, the Lord is very serious when it comes to his word, he does not change nor will he change. If he says that no jewellery for his children then we must obey his word regardless of where you congregate,” he wrote.