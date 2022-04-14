Producer of late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has shared his WhatsApp chat with the late singer before she lost her life.

Sunny Pee leaked the WhatsApp chat while addressing viral reports that the late singer went through abuse by her late husband.

According to the music producer, the husband was extremely possessive of the singer’s career and returns made on every song and show attended.

Sunny Pee also revealed that efforts to save Osinachi Nwachukwu from the marriage proved abortive as she deemed it on herself to make her marriage work.

While sharing the screenshot of their last conversation, the producer wrote;

“So much to say about this unfortunate situation but this space is not the right place!!! When you make money and your husband collects all the money and leave you pennyless!

When your husband brings you to the studio gets angry and leaves you in the studio without even transportation to return home. I’ve personally told this woman to leave this marriage but she kept making excuses for the monster!

The last song we recorded, this was our chat below! We were recording a song that she doesn’t want the Husband to know. The last time I told her to leave the marriage, she asked me to help her talk to her Pastor which was difficult for me because I don’t have a relationship with him!

Before you say why didn’t we say it early, you can’t help a person who’s not ready to be helped! The last time I spoke about the husband on Facebook here, He went on his wall and made a lot of senseless statements!!

Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu is an example of a typical Nigerian woman who always feel it’s their responsibility to make a marriage work even when their life is at risk! God Rest Her Soul.”

See chat below,