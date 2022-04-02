Wizkid FC and 30BG fans clash over alleged collaboration of Davido and Wizkid

Fans of Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid Balogun, have clashed with Davido’s fans over an alleged announcement of a collaboration made by Davido.

A snapshot making rounds online claimed that the Fifa 2022 featured singer, Davido, wrote on his Instastory announcing a music collaboration with Wizkid.

However, this announcement was not found on the singer’s IG story after a quick search on his official Instagram page.

The snapshot of the alleged post by Davido reads, “Myself and @wizkidayo got one coming!! We don do am las las!! Baba Zion — – Love You G! You are a King Billboard I’m Coming!!”

The Twitter user who shared the alleged claim wrote on the caption,

“Finally Davido is getting that BIG WIZ feature that’ll take his career to the next level.”

See snapshot and reactions below,