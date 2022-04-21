Yinka Ayefele Surprises Staff With Brand New Car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Gospel singer and Fresh FM Radio Station boss, Yinka Ayefele has surprised one of his workers with a new car.

According to the Fresh FM boss, Ayoade Dada- Radiobulldozer who works at his radio station is a dedicated radio personality so he decided to surprise him with a new car.

Excited Radiobulldozer shared the good news on his Instagram page as he revealed that he is still in shock over the unexpected car gift.

In the video shared online, the excited worker was seen with mouth agape as his boss presented him the gift in the presence of eye witnesses.

He Wrote;

“I am still in shock.😳😳😳😳 God is the Greatest in all that there is.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Thank You Sir @yinkaayefele Thank You @freshfmabeokuta @blasturbanfm”

Watch Video Below;

