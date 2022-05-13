A lot of married men cheat on their wives because they are chasing ‘tight vagina’ – Huddah Monroe says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Huddah Monroe, a Kenyan socialite, claims that most married men cheat on their wives because their vaginas are no longer tight.

This was stated on Instagram by the former Big Brother Africa housemate, who encouraged women to invest in tighteners.

“A lot of married men cheat coz they are chasing the grip. Lol. That tight vagina is life,” she wrote.

“A lot of men leave thir wives or relationships to go search for GRIP! Or why do you think they leave? All women are headache. Good pussy will keep him coming back.” she added.

See her posts below;


In other news; Ifedi Sharon, a rising Nigerian actress, has revealed how she broke her waist while filming a movie.

The 18-year-old actress explained how she slipped and fell on the floor tiles on her Instagram page.

