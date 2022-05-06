TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Junior Pope Odowondo has shared vital information to his fans about how some kidnappers now operate.

The actor in a post shared via Instagram, advised people boarding commercial vehicles to be wary of some words used by drivers.

He also revealed two new words being used by some kidnappers.

He informed people that “Garri and Sugar” are the new terms used by the kidnappers now, with “Garri” standing for adult, and “Sugar” for kids.

Reacting to this, fans thanked the actor for the vital information, as they reiterated his advice of being cautious always.

Some people also dropped the terms they have also learnt kidnappers used these days, after an encounter with them on the road.

See post below,

